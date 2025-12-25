Controversial Conviction Challenge in 2017 Actress Assault Case
Martin challenges the Kerala High Court ruling that convicted him in the 2017 actress sexual assault case, citing insufficient evidence and inconsistencies in the trial process. Despite lack of evidence proving his involvement in the alleged conspiracy, Martin was sentenced while other similarly accused individuals were acquitted.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala High Court is reviewing an appeal from Martin, a convict in the 2017 actress sexual assault case, challenging his conviction under claims of insufficient consideration of evidence. Martin argues that the evidence fails to prove his involvement in the alleged conspiracy.
Martin's appeal highlights the inconsistencies in judicial standards, as he contends that another accused facing similar allegations was acquitted while he was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. He insists his role was limited and not supported by adequate evidence.
The case drew significant public attention after the Malayalam cinema actor Dileep was acquitted while Martin and five others were convicted. Martin argues that the trial court adopted differential standards, undermining the evidence and leading to his purported false implication.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- High Court
- actress
- sexual assault
- Dileep
- conviction
- Martin
- appeal
- trial court
- judiciary
ALSO READ
Justice Revoked: High Court Frees Man After 24-Year Wrongful Conviction
UN experts condemn conviction of Jimmy Lai, urge humanitarian release amid due-process flaws
Scrap Dealer's Negligence Leads to Tragic Fire Conviction
Pentagon Expands Lockheed Martin C-130J Contract to $25 Billion
Historic Mob Lynching Conviction in West Bengal: 13 Sentenced to Life