Silent Protest Erupts Over Aravalli Mountain Range Protection

On Thursday, a significant number of citizens convened at Central Park, uniting in a silent protest against the government's policies and the Supreme Court's recent decision on the Aravalli mountain range.

Leading the demonstration was GS Bapna, the Secretary of Bharat Seva Sansthan and former state Advocate General. Protesters held placards and voiced concerns that the new definition of the range might leave 90% of the Aravallis without legal protection.

Bapna emphasized the ecological and cultural importance of the Aravalli range, warning that ongoing mining activities threaten to obliterate this vital landscape.