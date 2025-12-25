Silent Protest Erupts Over Aravalli Mountain Range Protection
Citizens gathered at Central Park to silently protest against the government and Supreme Court's decision on the Aravalli mountains. GS Bapna, leading the protest, voiced concerns over the lack of legal protection for the range, which is vital for various ecological and cultural aspects.
On Thursday, a significant number of citizens convened at Central Park, uniting in a silent protest against the government's policies and the Supreme Court's recent decision on the Aravalli mountain range.
Leading the demonstration was GS Bapna, the Secretary of Bharat Seva Sansthan and former state Advocate General. Protesters held placards and voiced concerns that the new definition of the range might leave 90% of the Aravallis without legal protection.
Bapna emphasized the ecological and cultural importance of the Aravalli range, warning that ongoing mining activities threaten to obliterate this vital landscape.