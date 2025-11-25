Heathrow Expansion: A £49 Billion Leap for UK Aviation

The UK government has endorsed Heathrow Airport's expansive £49 billion project, opting for this ambitious plan over a more economical alternative proposed by Arora Group. This decision, announced on Tuesday, is expected to pave the way for the construction of a new runway, scheduled to be operational by 2035.

The funding will cover about £15 billion in planned upgrades, with the runway, a new terminal, and re-routing of London's orbital motorway adding an estimated £33 billion to the project. This initiative aligns with Treasury priorities outlined by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves in January, to stimulate economic growth and resolve long-standing debates on Heathrow's future.

However, the proposal faces scrutiny over potential impacts on air quality and climate obligations. While airlines express concerns over costs that may be passed on, Heathrow's current capacity limits underscore the need for expansion. The government anticipates a swift review process to address these challenges and provide a clear framework by mid-December to ensure timely progress.