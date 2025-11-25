Left Menu

India's Export Resurgence: A Positive Turn in November

India's exports rebounded in November, showing positive growth after a dip in October. Sectors such as seafood recorded healthy growth. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the increase and ongoing discussions to enhance competitiveness in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to further boost exports and reduce imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:14 IST
After a notable decline in October, India's export sector is bouncing back with significant growth recorded this November. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed this positive development while emphasizing sectoral growth in areas like seafood.

According to quick estimates, India's merchandise exports have shown an upward trajectory up to November 21, compared to the same period last year. The minister expressed optimism about the trade performance while addressing the media post a Board of Trade meeting.

Despite an earlier dip, exports are now in positive territory, though the wider trade landscape is still marked by challenges such as a record trade deficit. Efforts are also underway to leverage excess capacity in Special Economic Zones to reduce dependency on imports from countries like China and ASEAN.

(With inputs from agencies.)

