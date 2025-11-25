Piyush Goyal Highlights Key Business, Labour Reforms at Trade Leaders Conference

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, addressed the National Conference of Trade Leaders, outlining the Government’s commitment to strengthening the business environment, simplifying compliance, and expanding welfare systems for workers across the country. The gathering brought together leading trade associations, state representatives, business owners, and policymakers for a comprehensive discussion on reforms that will support India’s economic growth and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Remembering Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Legacy of Unity and Sacrifice

At the outset, Shri Goyal paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur, whose supreme sacrifice for freedom of conscience and protection of the innocent is being commemorated nearly 350 years later. He said that the ideals of compassion, courage, and unity championed by the Guru continue to inspire India’s vision for a just, prosperous, and harmonious society.

The Minister remarked that remembering Guru Sahib’s resolve in defending human dignity and national unity will guide future generations and strengthen India’s progress. He reiterated that the Guru’s teachings serve as a reminder to uphold principles of fairness and protect the welfare of every citizen.

Major Reforms for Ease of Doing Business: Jan Vishvas Bill as a Milestone

Transitioning to reforms, Shri Goyal highlighted the Jan Vishvas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, describing it as a landmark step in reducing the compliance burden for businesses. The Bill aims to:

Decriminalise minor offences

Simplify procedural requirements

Enable self-certification in select areas

Promote trust-based governance

These reforms, he said, have already started improving the operating environment for traders and enterprises, reducing fear of excessive inspections, and shifting regulatory frameworks toward facilitation rather than penalisation.

Proposal for “One Nation, One License” Begins with Pilot Model

Responding to suggestions from trade leaders, Shri Goyal addressed the idea of “One Nation, One License”—a long-term reform aimed at harmonising trade licensing procedures nationwide. While acknowledging the complexity involved in introducing a nationwide framework, he proposed that Delhi and Maharashtra could serve as pilot states to develop:

A single integrated online portal

Consolidated state and municipal trade licenses

Simplified workflows and unified documentation

He encouraged state governments to explore these ideas to reduce administrative bottlenecks for traders.

Labour Codes to Benefit Unorganised and Gig Workers

Shri Goyal highlighted the transformative potential of the four new Labour Codes, which modernise India’s labour regulations into a simplified and unified system. He stated that:

Unorganised workers, who previously dealt with fragmented rules and paperwork, will now benefit from streamlined compliance processes.

Gig and platform workers, an emerging segment of India’s workforce, will receive improved social security and formal protections.

Employers and employees both gain clarity, predictability, and reduced compliance complexity.

He noted that these reforms were welcomed by all stakeholders as they ensure better working conditions, access to welfare schemes, and a more robust framework for labour welfare.

Promoting Swadeshi: Expanding the Reach of Made in India Products

The Minister urged traders and businesses to take an active role in promoting Swadeshi (indigenous) products, emphasising that this aligns with India’s broader goals of economic self-reliance and industrial growth. He recommended that:

Manufacturers display the production location clearly on product packaging.

Retail outlets highlight sections containing Swadeshi goods.

Traders encourage customers to choose locally manufactured products.

This approach, he said, will boost domestic industries, create employment, and instil pride in home-grown enterprise.

Advancing a Supportive and Inclusive Trade Ecosystem

Shri Goyal’s address reflected the Government’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment while also ensuring equitable growth. His focus on:

regulatory simplification,

technological integration,

welfare of unorganised and gig workers, and

promotion of domestic products

underscored a holistic vision for India’s trade and commerce sector.

The National Conference of Trade Leaders concluded with broad appreciation for the Government’s reforms and a shared resolve to build an ecosystem that supports innovation, fosters entrepreneurship, and promotes inclusive economic development.