Odisha Boosts Economy with Rs 4,353 Crore Investment Approval

The Odisha government has given the green light to 20 projects, with a cumulative proposed investment of Rs 4,353 crore, according to an official.

The approval came during a State Level Single Window Clearance Authority meeting, headed by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja. These initiatives will cover 11 districts and are poised to generate 7,815 jobs.

The projects span various sectors, including chemicals, electronics, tourism, and more, aiming to foster balanced regional growth while attracting quality investments to the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)