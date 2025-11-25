Left Menu

Odisha Boosts Economy with Rs 4,353 Crore Investment Approval

The Odisha government has greenlit 20 projects worth Rs 4,353 crore, anticipated to create 7,815 jobs. Spread across 11 districts, these projects span sectors like chemicals, electronics, and tourism. This initiative highlights Odisha's effort to attract investment and promote regional growth while opening up employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has given the green light to 20 projects, with a cumulative proposed investment of Rs 4,353 crore, according to an official.

The approval came during a State Level Single Window Clearance Authority meeting, headed by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja. These initiatives will cover 11 districts and are poised to generate 7,815 jobs.

The projects span various sectors, including chemicals, electronics, tourism, and more, aiming to foster balanced regional growth while attracting quality investments to the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

