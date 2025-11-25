Mizoram's Road Safety Week: A Call to Action for All

Mizoram's Transport Minister, Vanlalhlana, highlighted road safety as a shared responsibility, urging compliance with safety regulations during the 44th Road Safety Week initiated by the Zoram Drivers' Union in Aizawl.

With over 70 fatalities reported from January to September, the call for accountability and adherence to safety laws aims to reduce accidents.

The event, lasting until December 1, focuses on raising awareness, accountability, and ensuring vehicle fitness to improve road safety in the disciplined state.

(With inputs from agencies.)