Mizoram's Road Safety Week: A Call to Action for All

Mizoram's Transport Minister, Vanlalhlana, emphasized road safety as a collective duty. At the 44th Road Safety Week kickoff, he urged adherence to safety laws to prevent accidents. Awareness campaigns are crucial as over 70 have died in accidents this year. The state strives for better traffic discipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:06 IST
Mizoram's Road Safety Week: A Call to Action for All
Mizoram's Transport Minister, Vanlalhlana, highlighted road safety as a shared responsibility, urging compliance with safety regulations during the 44th Road Safety Week initiated by the Zoram Drivers' Union in Aizawl.

With over 70 fatalities reported from January to September, the call for accountability and adherence to safety laws aims to reduce accidents.

The event, lasting until December 1, focuses on raising awareness, accountability, and ensuring vehicle fitness to improve road safety in the disciplined state.

