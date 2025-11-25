Thanksgiving Travel Turmoil: Navigating the Post-Shutdown Flight Frenzy

Thanksgiving, typically one of the busiest travel seasons, faced unexpected turbulence due to a 43-day government shutdown that discouraged many from flying. Skittishness over potential cancellations and delays led travelers to alter their plans, dampening demand.

The Federal Aviation Administration was forced to order flight reductions at 40 major airports as bookings nosedived. Despite airlines like Southwest and Delta attempting to bolster seat availability, travel projections fell, reflecting an uneasy market.

The industry is now banking on late-booking travelers to regain momentum. American Airlines and United Airlines continue to forecast record numbers, with hopes pinned on resilient consumer confidence post-shutdown.

