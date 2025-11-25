Odisha's Industrial Renaissance: Charting a New Course
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared that an industrial revolution in the state attracted Rs 17 lakh crore in investments. Addressing the 'Samruddha Odisha-2036' conclave, Majhi criticized past governance for its lack of progress and highlighted new measures to boost industrialization and employment.
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a transformative 'industrial revolution' in the state, attributing it to policies implemented since the BJP's rise to power. This shift, he revealed, has lured investments worth Rs 17 lakh crore, setting Odisha on a new path of industrial growth.
Majhi made these statements during his address at the inaugural 'Samruddha Odisha-2036' conclave, organized by the Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ltd. Criticizing the previous government's 24-year tenure, he claimed their lack of foresight hindered industrial progress, calling it a betrayal to the state.
Highlighting the current government's initiatives, Majhi noted the establishment of over 260 projects, potentially employing 3.6 lakh people. He emphasized infrastructure improvements, including a single-window clearance system and strategic land allocation, aiming to position Bhubaneswar as a regional tech hub.
(With inputs from agencies.)
