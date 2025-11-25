Left Menu

Odisha's Industrial Renaissance: Charting a New Course

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared that an industrial revolution in the state attracted Rs 17 lakh crore in investments. Addressing the 'Samruddha Odisha-2036' conclave, Majhi criticized past governance for its lack of progress and highlighted new measures to boost industrialization and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-11-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 23:04 IST
Odisha's Industrial Renaissance: Charting a New Course
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a transformative 'industrial revolution' in the state, attributing it to policies implemented since the BJP's rise to power. This shift, he revealed, has lured investments worth Rs 17 lakh crore, setting Odisha on a new path of industrial growth.

Majhi made these statements during his address at the inaugural 'Samruddha Odisha-2036' conclave, organized by the Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ltd. Criticizing the previous government's 24-year tenure, he claimed their lack of foresight hindered industrial progress, calling it a betrayal to the state.

Highlighting the current government's initiatives, Majhi noted the establishment of over 260 projects, potentially employing 3.6 lakh people. He emphasized infrastructure improvements, including a single-window clearance system and strategic land allocation, aiming to position Bhubaneswar as a regional tech hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Coalition Vows to Intensify Sanctions on Russia

European Coalition Vows to Intensify Sanctions on Russia

 Belgium
2
Unveiling Shadows: Assam Revisits 1983 Violence Reports Ahead of Elections

Unveiling Shadows: Assam Revisits 1983 Violence Reports Ahead of Elections

 India
3
Coalition of the Willing: US Joins Forces for Ukraine's Security Guarantees

Coalition of the Willing: US Joins Forces for Ukraine's Security Guarantees

 France
4
Controversy Surrounding NCP Leader's Remarks: Political Turmoil in Maharashtra

Controversy Surrounding NCP Leader's Remarks: Political Turmoil in Maharasht...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025