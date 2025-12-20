BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Meetings with 'Enemies of India' Abroad

The BJP on Saturday accused Rahul Gandhi of meeting with 'enemies of India' during his recent trip to Germany, raising questions about his intentions abroad.

Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia presented a photo, alleging it as proof of Gandhi's meeting with Berlin-based academic Cornellia Woll, tied to organizations funded by George Soros.

These accusations follow previous claims of similar engagements, with the BJP questioning Gandhi's motive behind frequent foreign trips and reported meetings with 'anti-India forces.'

