Mumbai Congress Accuses BJP of Double Standards Ahead of Civic Polls

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad has launched a sharp critique against the BJP, asserting that the party's 'religious politics and double standards' will be dismissed by Mumbai's electorate, who will prioritize pressing civic issues over communal tactics.

The forthcoming polls for 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, are scheduled for January 15, with vote counting to follow on the subsequent day. Gaikwad highlighted the inconsistency in the BJP's actions, referencing internal contradictions regarding alliances and declarations made by its members.

Simultaneously, AICC's Ramesh Chennithala confirmed the Congress's decision to tackle Mumbai's civic challenges independently without forming alliances, focusing on pollution, healthcare, and upholding the city's secular tradition, despite pressure from the Shiv Sena.

(With inputs from agencies.)