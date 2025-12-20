Left Menu

Mumbai Congress Accuses BJP of Double Standards Ahead of Civic Polls

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad criticized the BJP's 'religious politics and double standards' ahead of the upcoming civic elections. The Congress plans to contest independently, focusing on civic issues like pollution and healthcare, rejecting alliances, despite overtures from the Shiv Sena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:58 IST
Mumbai Congress Accuses BJP of Double Standards Ahead of Civic Polls
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad has launched a sharp critique against the BJP, asserting that the party's 'religious politics and double standards' will be dismissed by Mumbai's electorate, who will prioritize pressing civic issues over communal tactics.

The forthcoming polls for 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, are scheduled for January 15, with vote counting to follow on the subsequent day. Gaikwad highlighted the inconsistency in the BJP's actions, referencing internal contradictions regarding alliances and declarations made by its members.

Simultaneously, AICC's Ramesh Chennithala confirmed the Congress's decision to tackle Mumbai's civic challenges independently without forming alliances, focusing on pollution, healthcare, and upholding the city's secular tradition, despite pressure from the Shiv Sena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025