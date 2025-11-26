Yen and Kiwi Surge as Central Banks Signal Policy Shifts

The yen surged on Wednesday after reports suggested that the Bank of Japan might prepare markets for a potential interest rate hike in December. This comes as the New Zealand dollar also jumped following the central bank's indication of an end to the easing cycle.

Analysts believe the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday might offer an opportunity for Japan to intervene amid low market liquidity if needed. Meanwhile, the New Zealand central bank's forecast further bolstered its currency, as did Australia's rise against the dollar.

The broader market saw the U.S. dollar weaken due to slowing economic data, raising the likelihood of a December rate cut. Speculation surrounding a new Federal Reserve chair, with a preference for lower rates, also influenced market dynamics, further pressuring the dollar.

