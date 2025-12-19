ADB's Multi-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Transform India by 2025

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), based in Manila, has outlined its strategic commitment to India, pledging USD 4.258 billion in sovereign lending by 2025. This ambitious plan supports initiatives that aim to enhance the country's skill ecosystem, boost renewable energy, and transform urban infrastructure.

A key focus of ADB's commitment is on human and social development, which constitutes nearly 32 percent of its 16 new projects. Energy, particularly renewable energy, follows with 26 percent, while over 18 percent is earmarked for urban development. Among these projects is a significant USD 846 million investment for PM-SETU, India's flagship skilling program aimed at revitalizing Industrial Training Institutes.

ADB's portfolio also includes support for other significant initiatives. A USD 650 million funding will back the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, a national program to promote rooftop solar energy. Urban transformation is further prioritized with USD 775 million allocated for five projects in Assam, Kerala, Sikkim, and West Bengal. Additional funds are committed to metro network expansions, healthcare modernization, and ecotourism development, marking a comprehensive strategy to foster sustainable growth across India.