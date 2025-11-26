Left Menu

Devastating Thailand Floods Claim 33 Lives

In southern Thailand, catastrophic flooding has led to a death toll of 33, with landslides and electrocution identified as primary causes. The government's spokesperson, Siripong Angkasakulkiat, provided these figures amid ongoing recovery efforts and concerns over further natural disasters in the affected regions.

  • Country:
  • Thailand

Southern Thailand is grappling with unprecedented flooding that has left 33 people dead, officials announced on Wednesday.

According to government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat, the fatalities were primarily caused by landslides and incidents of electrocution. These tragic events underscore the severity of the natural disaster impacting the region.

The government continues to assess the damage and is mobilizing resources to aid affected communities and prevent further casualties.

