Devastating Thailand Floods Claim 33 Lives
In southern Thailand, catastrophic flooding has led to a death toll of 33, with landslides and electrocution identified as primary causes. The government's spokesperson, Siripong Angkasakulkiat, provided these figures amid ongoing recovery efforts and concerns over further natural disasters in the affected regions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 26-11-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 10:53 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Southern Thailand is grappling with unprecedented flooding that has left 33 people dead, officials announced on Wednesday.
According to government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat, the fatalities were primarily caused by landslides and incidents of electrocution. These tragic events underscore the severity of the natural disaster impacting the region.
The government continues to assess the damage and is mobilizing resources to aid affected communities and prevent further casualties.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Bangladesh’s Interim Government Port Deals
Government Launches Nayi Chetna 4.0 to Advance Rural Women’s Empowerment
Southern Surge: Italy's Opposition Challenges Meloni's Government
Odisha's War on Corruption: Majhi's Stern Warning to New Government Recruits
Iraqi Government Ensures Oilfield Stability Amid Sanctions