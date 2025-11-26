Forging the Future: Bharat Steel Conference to Showcase Global Opportunities

The Bharat Steel conference, a major initiative led by the Ministry of Steel, is set to draw 600-700 delegates from both India and overseas. Slated for April 16-17 next year, this two-day event will act as a strategic hub for discussions among steel producers, policymakers, and industry leaders. This crucial gathering aims to address global supply chain issues as well as explore opportunities in the steel sector, emphasizing green and sustainable steelmaking practices.

The conference is expected to feature participation from major Indian steel producers, approximately 30 companies, and 4-5 country partners, underscoring its international significance. The summit's agenda includes promoting digitalization and decarbonization while navigating shifting global trade policies and tariffs, as highlighted by Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik. Delegates will have the chance to delve into topics such as tariff impacts, raw material security, and logistics infrastructure, reinforcing steel's pivotal role in India's economic growth.

With India striving for a USD 5 trillion economy, the steel sector's contribution of around 2% to GDP underscores its importance in building modern infrastructure, driving manufacturing, and energizing exports. The Bharat Steel conference holds promise for advancing sustainable practices and solidifying India's position on the global stage as a leader in progressive steel production.

