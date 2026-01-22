AIMIM Corporator's 'Green' Statement Sparks Controversy in Mumbra

Police have served a notice to AIMIM's newly-elected corporator Sahar Shaikh for her controversial statement about painting Mumbra green, a term perceived as provocative. The directive follows a viral video where Shaikh hinted at her party's future dominance.

BJP leaders, including former MP Kirit Somaiya, filed a complaint against Shaikh, suggesting her comments were intended to incite communal tensions in the diverse locality. They argued her speech symbolized 'Muslim bigotry' and could intimidate the minority Hindu community.

Shaikh, however, insists her remarks were misinterpreted for political gain. Meanwhile, the AIMIM party, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, made notable gains in the Thane Municipal Corporation elections, securing five seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)