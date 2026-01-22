Zelenskiy Challenges Europe's Role on Global Stage at Davos
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Europe for lacking decisive action and urged it to become a global force amidst U.S. and Russian power plays. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, he called for unified European military efforts and the use of Russian assets to support Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy took a bold stance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, describing Europe as a 'fragmented kaleidoscope' lacking the will to decisively confront U.S. and Russian influences.
Speaking to key allies, Zelenskiy challenged Europe to resist degradation by standing firmly against Russian aggression and questioned U.S. ambitions on Greenland. He asserted that Europe could and must be a defining global force, calling for a more united continental approach in both military and economic spheres amidst the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.
Following a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, which Zelenskiy described as positive, he emphasized Europe's responsibility to uphold democratic values, even as U.S. attention wanes. He criticized European efforts to sway U.S. policy, urging instead for a regional leadership role in global freedom advocacy.
