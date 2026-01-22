Left Menu

Zelenskiy Challenges Europe's Role on Global Stage at Davos

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Europe for lacking decisive action and urged it to become a global force amidst U.S. and Russian power plays. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, he called for unified European military efforts and the use of Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:58 IST
Zelenskiy Challenges Europe's Role on Global Stage at Davos
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy took a bold stance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, describing Europe as a 'fragmented kaleidoscope' lacking the will to decisively confront U.S. and Russian influences.

Speaking to key allies, Zelenskiy challenged Europe to resist degradation by standing firmly against Russian aggression and questioned U.S. ambitions on Greenland. He asserted that Europe could and must be a defining global force, calling for a more united continental approach in both military and economic spheres amidst the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.

Following a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, which Zelenskiy described as positive, he emphasized Europe's responsibility to uphold democratic values, even as U.S. attention wanes. He criticized European efforts to sway U.S. policy, urging instead for a regional leadership role in global freedom advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

 Global
2
Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

 Global
3
New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

 United States
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026