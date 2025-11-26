Euro Zone Bond Yields Gain Ahead of UK Budget Reveal

Euro zone government bond yields experienced an uptick following three sessions of consecutive declines, as investor attention turned to the highly anticipated UK budget. The U.S. Treasury-Bund spread maintained its proximity to its two-month low, further piquing interest in upcoming fiscal decisions.

The UK budget announcement, spearheaded by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, is expected to introduce substantial tax increases, sparking concern among businesses. Despite excluding an income tax hike, the potential inadequacy of the budget in addressing the deficit has roused skepticism among bondholders, with notable borrowing already taking place this year.

Market analysts speculate that the UK's long-term fiscal credibility will be scrutinized, with economic repercussions potentially exacerbating fiscal challenges. This sentiment is reflected in the elevated yields of long-dated gilt bonds and the overall economic impact on bond markets, with investors keenly watching for further developments.

