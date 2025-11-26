Left Menu

Britain's New Mileage Charge for EVs: A Financial Strategy Unveiled

Britain's budget watchdog has announced a mileage-based charge for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles starting in April 2028. Aimed at recovering revenues lost due to electric vehicle adoption, the measure is expected to generate 1.4 billion pounds annually. This comes amidst efforts to phase out gasoline cars by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:54 IST
Britain's New Mileage Charge for EVs: A Financial Strategy Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) revealed a new strategy on Wednesday to impose a mileage-based charge on electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles starting April 2028. This unexpected announcement precedes the Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' budget presentation in parliament.

The charge aims to compensate for the anticipated loss of 0.6% of GDP in fuel duty revenue by 2050 due to the growing shift towards electric vehicles. The levy is set at about half the current fuel duty rate for petrol vehicles.

As part of its net-zero emission goals by 2050, Britain plans to halt sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030. Although the government offers discounts to encourage electric car purchases, the high upfront cost remains a deterrent for many consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AKTU Achieves Historic NAAC A+ Grade in Reassessment

AKTU Achieves Historic NAAC A+ Grade in Reassessment

 India
2
Campbell's Exec Under Fire for Racist Remarks, Faces Investigation

Campbell's Exec Under Fire for Racist Remarks, Faces Investigation

 Global
3
Processed Foods: A Hidden Threat to Rural Diets

Processed Foods: A Hidden Threat to Rural Diets

 India
4
France's Judicial Blow to Nicolas Sarkozy: Upholding the Campaign Finance Conviction

France's Judicial Blow to Nicolas Sarkozy: Upholding the Campaign Finance Co...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025