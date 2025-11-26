Britain's New Mileage Charge for EVs: A Financial Strategy Unveiled

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) revealed a new strategy on Wednesday to impose a mileage-based charge on electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles starting April 2028. This unexpected announcement precedes the Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' budget presentation in parliament.

The charge aims to compensate for the anticipated loss of 0.6% of GDP in fuel duty revenue by 2050 due to the growing shift towards electric vehicles. The levy is set at about half the current fuel duty rate for petrol vehicles.

As part of its net-zero emission goals by 2050, Britain plans to halt sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030. Although the government offers discounts to encourage electric car purchases, the high upfront cost remains a deterrent for many consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)