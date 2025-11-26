Left Menu

Reliance Industries' Stock Surge Amplifies Market Rally

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd surged 2%, elevating its market value to Rs 21 lakh crore. The continued rally lifted equity markets, with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty also seeing significant gains. The rise was supported by Foreign Institutional Investor buying and other market heavyweights stabilizing the upward trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:41 IST
Reliance Industries' Stock Surge Amplifies Market Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd surged 2% on Wednesday, boosting its market valuation to Rs 21 lakh crore. This surge marks the second consecutive day of gains, with the stock reaching a 52-week high of Rs 1,571.80 at the BSE.

The rally in Reliance Industries also played a pivotal role in lifting equity markets. The BSE Sensex leaped 1,022.50 points, closing at 85,609.51, while the NSE Nifty climbed 320.50 points to finish at 26,205.30.

According to Gaurav Garg, a Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, the resurgence of Foreign Institutional Investor buying, coupled with the stability added by HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, reinforced the bullish market sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Judicial Blow to Nicolas Sarkozy: Upholding the Campaign Finance Conviction

France's Judicial Blow to Nicolas Sarkozy: Upholding the Campaign Finance Co...

 Global
2
Empowering Special Athletes: Rajasthan's State Games Kick Off

Empowering Special Athletes: Rajasthan's State Games Kick Off

 India
3
Radioactive Contamination Scandal Shakes Indonesian Exports

Radioactive Contamination Scandal Shakes Indonesian Exports

 Indonesia
4
Fiscal Fumble: UK's Budget Blunder Exposes Government Gaffe

Fiscal Fumble: UK's Budget Blunder Exposes Government Gaffe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025