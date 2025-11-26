Reliance Industries' Stock Surge Amplifies Market Rally

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd surged 2% on Wednesday, boosting its market valuation to Rs 21 lakh crore. This surge marks the second consecutive day of gains, with the stock reaching a 52-week high of Rs 1,571.80 at the BSE.

The rally in Reliance Industries also played a pivotal role in lifting equity markets. The BSE Sensex leaped 1,022.50 points, closing at 85,609.51, while the NSE Nifty climbed 320.50 points to finish at 26,205.30.

According to Gaurav Garg, a Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, the resurgence of Foreign Institutional Investor buying, coupled with the stability added by HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, reinforced the bullish market sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)