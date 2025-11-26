Zetwerk Unveils Strategic Global Expansion with New Board Director

Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses announced the strategic appointment of Jai Shankar Krishnan as an Independent Director to its board, enhancing its capabilities for global expansion.

Krishnan, a seasoned leader with over 30 years of experience across diverse industries like manufacturing, supply chain, and life sciences, has had a distinguished career with major companies such as Hindustan Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, and notably, Danaher Corporation.

At Danaher, Krishnan contributed significantly to a nearly tenfold business growth in six years, later overseeing high-growth markets. His expertise in strategic acquisitions and market expansion is expected to benefit Zetwerk's long-term goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)