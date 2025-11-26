Left Menu

Pakistan and Bahrain Forge Stronger Ties in Trade, Defence, and Culture

Pakistan and Bahrain have agreed to enhance their cooperation in economic, defence, and cultural fields following talks between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa. The discussions focused on expanding trade and investment and strengthening long-standing defence partnerships. Both leaders also addressed recent developments in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Pakistan and Bahrain have pledged to enhance mutual cooperation across multiple sectors, including economics, defence, and culture. This was the outcome of a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa in Manama on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz underscored Pakistan's eagerness to boost trade and investment with Bahrain, particularly in light of the impending Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreement. Initiatives to encourage Bahraini investments, especially in sectors like food security, IT, and tourism, were highlighted.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the defence partnership, focusing on training and logistics. They also addressed the Gaza situation, underlining the need for peace. Recognizing the significance of this visit, King Hamad awarded Shehbaz the Order of Bahrain, the nation's highest accolade for foreign dignitaries.

