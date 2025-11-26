Global Stocks Surge Amidst Fed Rate Cut Speculation and UK Budget Twists

Global stocks rallied for the fourth day on Wednesday, fueled by speculation of an impending Federal Reserve interest rate cut and disruptions from a premature UK budget forecast release. Wall Street surged, with key players like Nvidia reversing previous declines.

Comments from Federal Reserve representatives John Williams, Mary Daly, and Christopher Waller reinforced expectations of a potential December rate adjustment, aligning with recent economic data that showed a drop in jobless claims.

Currency and government bond markets also saw significant activity. The UK's fiscal policies injected volatility into the sterling, while Japanese yen weakening signaled potential interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan. These developments come amidst a backdrop of broader economic debates and strategic fiscal maneuvers globally.

