Tragic Road Accidents Claim Four Lives in Kanpur and Mirzapur

Four individuals lost their lives in separate road accidents in Kanpur and Mirzapur. In Kanpur, two teenage cousins were killed by a speeding truck, while in Mirzapur, two men died in a collision with an unidentified vehicle. Police have detained the driver in Kanpur and are investigating both incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a sobering account from Uttar Pradesh, four individuals lost their lives in two separate road accidents. The tragedies occurred in Kanpur and Mirzapur districts, underscoring road safety concerns in the region.

In Kanpur's Panki area, Dhananjay Singh, 18, and his 17-year-old cousin Himanshu were killed when a speeding sand-laden truck rammed their motorcycle. The crash occurred 8:30 am Wednesday as the cousins were returning home from a night shift. The truck's driver, attempting to flee, was later detained by police after being overpowered by witnesses.

Meanwhile, a different incident in Mirzapur claimed the lives of two men riding back from a wedding. An unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycles near Sahaspura village on Tuesday night. Police are investigating both cases while the deceased have been sent for autopsy.

