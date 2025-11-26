Tragic Road Accidents Claim Four Lives in Kanpur and Mirzapur

In a sobering account from Uttar Pradesh, four individuals lost their lives in two separate road accidents. The tragedies occurred in Kanpur and Mirzapur districts, underscoring road safety concerns in the region.

In Kanpur's Panki area, Dhananjay Singh, 18, and his 17-year-old cousin Himanshu were killed when a speeding sand-laden truck rammed their motorcycle. The crash occurred 8:30 am Wednesday as the cousins were returning home from a night shift. The truck's driver, attempting to flee, was later detained by police after being overpowered by witnesses.

Meanwhile, a different incident in Mirzapur claimed the lives of two men riding back from a wedding. An unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycles near Sahaspura village on Tuesday night. Police are investigating both cases while the deceased have been sent for autopsy.