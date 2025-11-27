Left Menu

Wall Street Surges Amid Tech Revival and Rate Cut Hopes

Wall Street saw a continued rally, driven by tech sector strength and growing expectations of a December interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve, despite recent fears of high tech valuations. Improved investor sentiment followed promising quarterly results from tech firms, including Nvidia and Dell Technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 02:34 IST
Wall Street Surges Amid Tech Revival and Rate Cut Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street continued its rally on Tuesday, bolstered by renewed strength in the tech sector and the increasing likelihood of a December interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. All three major U.S. stock indices enjoyed their fourth straight day of gains, overcoming last week's concerns about inflated tech valuations.

Investor confidence was partially restored following upbeat quarterly results and guidance from AI leader Nvidia and AI server manufacturer Dell Technologies. "Today and the half-day on Friday are typically light in trading due to the Thanksgiving holiday, which often brings a dose of optimism from retail investors," remarked Chuck Carlson, CEO of Horizon Investment Services.

Adding to market optimism, a Reuters poll suggests analysts predict a 12% rise in the S&P 500 by the end of 2026, driven by a strong economy, robust tech sector, and supportive Federal Reserve policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Endorses Asfura in Honduran Presidential Race

Trump Endorses Asfura in Honduran Presidential Race

 Global
2
Diplomatic Drama: Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa

Diplomatic Drama: Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa

 South Africa
3
Australia's Environmental Overhaul: Greens Strike Deal with Labor

Australia's Environmental Overhaul: Greens Strike Deal with Labor

 Global
4
Vitinha's Hat-Trick Seals Thrilling PSG Victory Over Tottenham

Vitinha's Hat-Trick Seals Thrilling PSG Victory Over Tottenham

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025