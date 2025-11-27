Hong Kong Tower Inferno: Bamboo Scaffolding Blamed

A horrific fire has swept through a Hong Kong residential complex, resulting in at least 44 deaths and leaving close to 300 individuals unaccounted for. The inferno, suspected to have been exacerbated by unsafe scaffolding and foam used in ongoing renovations, has brought intense scrutiny on building safety regulations.

Firefighters worked tirelessly through the night, facing formidable heat and smoke, as they attempted to contain the blaze in the Wang Fuk Court housing complex in Tai Po. As officials grapple with the scale of the disaster, accusations of negligence are being directed at a construction company involved in maintenance work on the buildings.

The tragedy has reignited concerns over Hong Kong's iconic bamboo scaffolding, with calls for its phasing out becoming more urgent amid mounting casualties and pressure on authorities ahead of the upcoming legislative elections.