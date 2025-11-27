Tragic Train Collision Claims Eleven Lives in Yunnan
A train collision in Yunnan, China, resulted in eleven deaths and two injuries after the train testing seismic equipment struck a group of railway workers on the tracks. The tragedy occurred at Luoyang Town Railway Station in Kunming, highlighting safety concerns in railway operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-11-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 09:25 IST
- Country:
- China
Tragedy struck in China's Yunnan province as eleven people lost their lives in a devastating train collision on Thursday. The Kunming Railway Station reported that the train, engaged in testing seismic equipment, collided with a group of railway workers, injuring two others.
The fatal incident occurred in a curved section of the track inside Luoyang Town Railway Station, located in Kunming city. Workers had entered the track, leading to the unfortunate collision.
This incident underscores the urgent need for stricter safety measures and protocols within the railway industry to prevent future tragedies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- train
- collision
- Yunnan
- China
- Kunming
- railway
- workers
- seismic equipment
- safety
- Luoyang Town
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy on the Tracks: Deadly Train Accident in Kunming
Electoral Support for Sex Workers: Kolkata's Special Assistance Camp Initiative
Election Commission Acts to Aid Sonagachi Sex Workers Amidst Documentation Crisis
Delhi Traffic Alert: Palam Railway Crossing Closure Sparks Commute Changes
Controversy Erupts Over Halal Meat in Indian Railways