Tragic Train Collision Claims Eleven Lives in Yunnan

Tragedy struck in China's Yunnan province as eleven people lost their lives in a devastating train collision on Thursday. The Kunming Railway Station reported that the train, engaged in testing seismic equipment, collided with a group of railway workers, injuring two others.

The fatal incident occurred in a curved section of the track inside Luoyang Town Railway Station, located in Kunming city. Workers had entered the track, leading to the unfortunate collision.

This incident underscores the urgent need for stricter safety measures and protocols within the railway industry to prevent future tragedies.

