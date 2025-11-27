Left Menu

Tragic Train Collision Claims Eleven Lives in Yunnan

A train collision in Yunnan, China, resulted in eleven deaths and two injuries after the train testing seismic equipment struck a group of railway workers on the tracks. The tragedy occurred at Luoyang Town Railway Station in Kunming, highlighting safety concerns in railway operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-11-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 09:25 IST
Tragic Train Collision Claims Eleven Lives in Yunnan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Tragedy struck in China's Yunnan province as eleven people lost their lives in a devastating train collision on Thursday. The Kunming Railway Station reported that the train, engaged in testing seismic equipment, collided with a group of railway workers, injuring two others.

The fatal incident occurred in a curved section of the track inside Luoyang Town Railway Station, located in Kunming city. Workers had entered the track, leading to the unfortunate collision.

This incident underscores the urgent need for stricter safety measures and protocols within the railway industry to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Push for Fossil Fuel Phase-Out: A Just Transition Ahead?

Global Push for Fossil Fuel Phase-Out: A Just Transition Ahead?

 India
2
Tamil Nadu's Youngest Deputy CM Celebrates Birthday with a Call for Rain Relief

Tamil Nadu's Youngest Deputy CM Celebrates Birthday with a Call for Rain Rel...

 India
3
Sensex and Nifty Reach New Heights Amid Global Optimism

Sensex and Nifty Reach New Heights Amid Global Optimism

 India
4
Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025