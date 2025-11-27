Left Menu

Asian Stocks Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Asian stocks rose due to growing expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. The markets remained buoyant despite thin trading during the holiday period. The yen's stability was closely monitored, with potential monetary interventions affecting currency movements as global financial conditions continue to evolve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 12:26 IST
Asian Stocks Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stocks climbed on Thursday, with optimism driven by anticipated interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. The yen remained under scrutiny for potential interventions as investors weighed a possible rate hike before the end of the year.

The holiday-adjusted trading week saw limited market movement, with Asian equities maintaining a positive trajectory. Worries surrounding an AI-induced market bubble, which had previously shaken stocks, have been largely dismissed. U.S. markets are closed for Thanksgiving, resuming briefly on Friday.

Charu Chanana of Saxo noted a positive market response to revived rate cut expectations amidst cooling AI concerns. Investors are factoring in an 85% likelihood of a Fed rate cut next month, as labor market weaknesses and inflation dynamics unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ruling National Conference Strategizes Amidst Internal Tensions

Ruling National Conference Strategizes Amidst Internal Tensions

 India
2
India Wins Bid to Host 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games

India Wins Bid to Host 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games

 India
3
David Beckham Champions New Age Learning in India

David Beckham Champions New Age Learning in India

 Global
4

Manishkumar Jain Takes Helm of Equirus Finance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025