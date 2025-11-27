Asian Stocks Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes
Asian stocks rose due to growing expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. The markets remained buoyant despite thin trading during the holiday period. The yen's stability was closely monitored, with potential monetary interventions affecting currency movements as global financial conditions continue to evolve.
Asian stocks climbed on Thursday, with optimism driven by anticipated interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. The yen remained under scrutiny for potential interventions as investors weighed a possible rate hike before the end of the year.
The holiday-adjusted trading week saw limited market movement, with Asian equities maintaining a positive trajectory. Worries surrounding an AI-induced market bubble, which had previously shaken stocks, have been largely dismissed. U.S. markets are closed for Thanksgiving, resuming briefly on Friday.
Charu Chanana of Saxo noted a positive market response to revived rate cut expectations amidst cooling AI concerns. Investors are factoring in an 85% likelihood of a Fed rate cut next month, as labor market weaknesses and inflation dynamics unfold.
