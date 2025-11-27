Maple Infrastructure Trust Expands with Major Toll Road Acquisition

Maple Infrastructure Trust has successfully completed the acquisition of five toll road highway projects from Ashoka Concessions Limited and related entities, significantly expanding its asset base.

The SEBI-registered infrastructure investment trust announced the purchase includes over 2,100 lane kilometres of operational highways, strategically located across India's key economic areas, such as the Golden Quadrilateral and the East–West Corridor.

This addition elevates Maple's portfolio from two assets covering 1,212 lane kilometres to seven, now spanning 3,328 lane kilometres. Notably, the acquisition includes a major six-lane toll road in West Bengal, a critical connector for commercial hubs and major ports.

