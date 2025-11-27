Left Menu

Maple Infrastructure Trust Expands with Major Toll Road Acquisition

Maple Infrastructure Trust has acquired five toll road highway assets from Ashoka Concessions Limited, boosting its portfolio to 3,328 lane kilometres. The new acquisitions span key economic regions in India, including the Golden Quadrilateral and East–West Corridor, expanding operations across West Bengal, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:44 IST
Maple Infrastructure Trust Expands with Major Toll Road Acquisition
  • Country:
  • India

Maple Infrastructure Trust has successfully completed the acquisition of five toll road highway projects from Ashoka Concessions Limited and related entities, significantly expanding its asset base.

The SEBI-registered infrastructure investment trust announced the purchase includes over 2,100 lane kilometres of operational highways, strategically located across India's key economic areas, such as the Golden Quadrilateral and the East–West Corridor.

This addition elevates Maple's portfolio from two assets covering 1,212 lane kilometres to seven, now spanning 3,328 lane kilometres. Notably, the acquisition includes a major six-lane toll road in West Bengal, a critical connector for commercial hubs and major ports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela Revokes International Airline Permits Amid Tensions

Venezuela Revokes International Airline Permits Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Indonesia's Sumatra Island

Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Indonesia's Sumatra Island

 Indonesia
3
Global Currencies Maneuver amid Economic Shifts: A Dive into Forex Developments

Global Currencies Maneuver amid Economic Shifts: A Dive into Forex Developme...

 Global
4
BJP's Strategic Team Revamp in Rajasthan

BJP's Strategic Team Revamp in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025