Left Menu

Near Miss at Dumka: Train Derailment Shocks Passengers

Two coaches of the Rampurhat-Jasidih passenger train derailed near Dumka railway station in Jharkhand. There were no casualties in the incident, which damaged an electricity pole. Passengers were safely evacuated and continued their journeys by road. The train had originated in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:44 IST
Near Miss at Dumka: Train Derailment Shocks Passengers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two coaches of the Rampurhat-Jasidih passenger train derailed as it approached Dumka station in Jharkhand, officials reported.

Thankfully, no casualties resulted from the accident, which took place at approximately 2.10 pm near Dumka station, falling under Eastern Railway jurisdiction. The train started its journey from Rampurhat, West Bengal at about 12.50 pm with its endpoint at Jasidih station in Deoghar, Jharkhand.

Eastern Railway's Chief Public Relation Officer Ved Prakash confirmed the derailment and assured that no injuries were reported. An electricity pole suffered damage during the incident. The train was evacuated promptly, with most passengers choosing to continue their journeys by road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A History of Tumult: Guinea-Bissau’s Endless Cycle of Coups

A History of Tumult: Guinea-Bissau’s Endless Cycle of Coups

 Global
2
Cameroon Braces for Surging Budget Deficit Amid Economic Boost Efforts

Cameroon Braces for Surging Budget Deficit Amid Economic Boost Efforts

 Global
3
Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

 India
4
Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025