Near Miss at Dumka: Train Derailment Shocks Passengers
Two coaches of the Rampurhat-Jasidih passenger train derailed near Dumka railway station in Jharkhand. There were no casualties in the incident, which damaged an electricity pole. Passengers were safely evacuated and continued their journeys by road. The train had originated in West Bengal.
Two coaches of the Rampurhat-Jasidih passenger train derailed as it approached Dumka station in Jharkhand, officials reported.
Thankfully, no casualties resulted from the accident, which took place at approximately 2.10 pm near Dumka station, falling under Eastern Railway jurisdiction. The train started its journey from Rampurhat, West Bengal at about 12.50 pm with its endpoint at Jasidih station in Deoghar, Jharkhand.
Eastern Railway's Chief Public Relation Officer Ved Prakash confirmed the derailment and assured that no injuries were reported. An electricity pole suffered damage during the incident. The train was evacuated promptly, with most passengers choosing to continue their journeys by road.
