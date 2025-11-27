Empowering Farmers: Solar Pumps Subsidy in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to distribute 40,521 subsidised solar pumps to farmers during the 2025-26 fiscal year under the PM Kusum Yojana, according to an official statement.

To qualify for this initiative, farmers are required to apply through the agriculture department's website by December 15. Only those registered online will be eligible for the e-lottery ticket allocation of solar pumps.

The subsidy program, supported by both state and central governments, mandates an initial deposit of Rs 5,000 as token money. After confirmation, a notification will be sent to the farmer's registered mobile number, prompting the deposit of the remaining balance. Depending on the pump type, the subsidy ranges from Rs 1-2.5 lakh.

