Left Menu

India's Food Services Set to Sizzle: A Culinary Revolution by 2030

India's food service market is expected to exceed USD 125 billion by 2030, driven primarily by the organised sector surpassing the unorganised segment. Growth is attributed to rising incomes, digital adoption, and consumer demand for diverse cuisines, with Gen Z playing a significant role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:04 IST
India's Food Services Set to Sizzle: A Culinary Revolution by 2030
  • Country:
  • India

India's food service market is on the brink of a massive transformation, predicted to surpass USD 125 billion by 2030. A report by Swiggy and Kearney suggests the organised sector will drive growth, doubling its current market share and outpacing the unorganised segment.

The market was valued at USD 49 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 78 billion by 2025. As consumer spending increases with GDP per capita, the report projects significant growth fueled by cloud kitchens, QSRs, and dessert parlours.

India's food sector is seeing increased experimentation, with unique cuisines ordered growing by 20% and restaurant explores expanding by 30% per customer. The sector is also embracing global cuisines, with Korean, Vietnamese, and Mexican dishes gaining popularity.

TRENDING

1
A History of Tumult: Guinea-Bissau’s Endless Cycle of Coups

A History of Tumult: Guinea-Bissau’s Endless Cycle of Coups

 Global
2
Cameroon Braces for Surging Budget Deficit Amid Economic Boost Efforts

Cameroon Braces for Surging Budget Deficit Amid Economic Boost Efforts

 Global
3
Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

 India
4
Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025