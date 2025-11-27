India's Food Services Set to Sizzle: A Culinary Revolution by 2030
India's food service market is expected to exceed USD 125 billion by 2030, driven primarily by the organised sector surpassing the unorganised segment. Growth is attributed to rising incomes, digital adoption, and consumer demand for diverse cuisines, with Gen Z playing a significant role.
India's food service market is on the brink of a massive transformation, predicted to surpass USD 125 billion by 2030. A report by Swiggy and Kearney suggests the organised sector will drive growth, doubling its current market share and outpacing the unorganised segment.
The market was valued at USD 49 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 78 billion by 2025. As consumer spending increases with GDP per capita, the report projects significant growth fueled by cloud kitchens, QSRs, and dessert parlours.
India's food sector is seeing increased experimentation, with unique cuisines ordered growing by 20% and restaurant explores expanding by 30% per customer. The sector is also embracing global cuisines, with Korean, Vietnamese, and Mexican dishes gaining popularity.