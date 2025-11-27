Left Menu

India Global Forum Launches $250 Million Fund to Propel Indian Brands onto Global Stage

India Global Forum has announced a $250 million fund to aid Indian consumer and industrial brands in entering global markets. Unveiled at IGF Middle East 2025 in Dubai, this initiative combines growth capital with logistics support to help Indian companies scale worldwide, focusing on high-potential sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:42 IST
India Global Forum Launches $250 Million Fund to Propel Indian Brands onto Global Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The India Global Forum has introduced a groundbreaking $250 million fund, aimed at facilitating the expansion of India's leading consumer and industrial brands into international markets. Launched during IGF Middle East 2025 in Dubai, the initiative is backed by the Ved Family Office and Ananta Capital, with the goal of strengthening the India-UAE business corridor.

This new fund will not only offer growth capital but also provide essential logistics and market access, alongside IGF's expansive networks. Through a bespoke Accelerator Programme, it promises to help Indian enterprises scale into key markets such as the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. This venture combines IGF's powerful partnerships with Dubai's advanced logistics infrastructure.

Highlighting the strategic importance of this initiative, IGF Founder & Chairman Manoj Ladwa emphasized Dubai's role as a launchpad for global ambitions. The fund targets high-potential Indian companies in sectors like food and beverage, consumer goods, and advanced manufacturing. The Accelerator Programme represents a significant advancement in the economic partnership between India and the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NATO Expansion: A Thorn in Russia-Ukraine Relations

NATO Expansion: A Thorn in Russia-Ukraine Relations

 Global
2
Vice President, who is Panjab University Chancellor, approves varsity's Senate polls schedule: VP secretariat to PU vice-chancellor.

Vice President, who is Panjab University Chancellor, approves varsity's Sena...

 India
3
Bolivia's Marraqueta Crisis: A Political and Economic Turning Point

Bolivia's Marraqueta Crisis: A Political and Economic Turning Point

 Global
4
Rohini's Wedding Dispute Turns Violent, History-Sheeter Arrested

Rohini's Wedding Dispute Turns Violent, History-Sheeter Arrested

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025