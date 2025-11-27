India Global Forum Launches $250 Million Fund to Propel Indian Brands onto Global Stage

The India Global Forum has introduced a groundbreaking $250 million fund, aimed at facilitating the expansion of India's leading consumer and industrial brands into international markets. Launched during IGF Middle East 2025 in Dubai, the initiative is backed by the Ved Family Office and Ananta Capital, with the goal of strengthening the India-UAE business corridor.

This new fund will not only offer growth capital but also provide essential logistics and market access, alongside IGF's expansive networks. Through a bespoke Accelerator Programme, it promises to help Indian enterprises scale into key markets such as the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. This venture combines IGF's powerful partnerships with Dubai's advanced logistics infrastructure.

Highlighting the strategic importance of this initiative, IGF Founder & Chairman Manoj Ladwa emphasized Dubai's role as a launchpad for global ambitions. The fund targets high-potential Indian companies in sectors like food and beverage, consumer goods, and advanced manufacturing. The Accelerator Programme represents a significant advancement in the economic partnership between India and the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)