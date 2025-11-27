Left Menu

Market Optimism Soars Amid Rate Cut Expectations

Stocks rose as investors anticipate a Federal Reserve rate cut, maintaining a positive market sentiment. The yen remains under scrutiny for potential intervention, while renewed concerns about AI spending could hinder market rallies. Sterling retreated slightly amidst UK budget concerns.

27-11-2025
Stocks climbed on Thursday, buoyed by expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month. This speculation left the dollar marginally softer against most currencies, although the yen was still under intervention watch. The holiday-shortened week contributed to subdued market actions.

Investors appeared to disregard concerns over the AI bubble that unsettled equities earlier in November. In Europe, markets traded modestly higher with the STOXX 600 index up 0.1%, bolstered by gains in defense and tech stocks offsetting losses in healthcare.

The dollar saw its first daily rise against other currencies in a week, helped by euro and pound weaknesses. U.S. macro data remains outdated post-government shutdown, leading traders to heavily rely on Federal Reserve officials' comments, which strengthened rate cut expectations.

