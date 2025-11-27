Tragic Collision on Ganga Expressway Leaves Four Dead
A head-on collision between a car and a pickup on an under-construction section of the Ganga Expressway resulted in four deaths and several injuries. Both vehicles were traveling on the same lane, causing a severe impact. Police are investigating the accident.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident unfolded on the under-construction stretch of the Ganga Expressway near Dhatura Rasoolpur village on Thursday, resulting in four fatalities and several injuries. According to police officials, the collision involved a car and a pickup vehicle, both traveling on the same lane of the expressway.
Additional Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Kumar reported that the head-on crash occurred with such a force due to the high speed at which both vehicles were moving. This catastrophic event has raised concerns about safety measures on incomplete highways.
Victims of the crash have yet to be identified, while the injured have been rushed to Sambhal's district hospital. An investigation is currently underway as authorities seek to understand the details surrounding this unfortunate incident.
ALSO READ
School Clerk Arrested for Molestation; Teachers Under Investigation
Investigation Launched: Alleged MGNREGA Irregularities in Punjab
FBI Probes Shooter's Afghan Ties in Guard Attack Investigation
Dumka Derailment Drama: Minor Injuries as Train Coaches Tip Off Tracks
Scandal Eclipses Beauty: Miss Universe President Under Investigation