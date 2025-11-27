Tragic Collision on Ganga Expressway Leaves Four Dead

A tragic accident unfolded on the under-construction stretch of the Ganga Expressway near Dhatura Rasoolpur village on Thursday, resulting in four fatalities and several injuries. According to police officials, the collision involved a car and a pickup vehicle, both traveling on the same lane of the expressway.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Kumar reported that the head-on crash occurred with such a force due to the high speed at which both vehicles were moving. This catastrophic event has raised concerns about safety measures on incomplete highways.

Victims of the crash have yet to be identified, while the injured have been rushed to Sambhal's district hospital. An investigation is currently underway as authorities seek to understand the details surrounding this unfortunate incident.