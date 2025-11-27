Praxair India Invests in Karnataka's Industrial Future

Praxair India, a prominent name in industrial gases, plans to invest Rs 210 crore over three years to build liquid oxygen and nitrogen facilities in Karnataka, as announced by state Industries Minister M B Patil.

The company signed an MoU with the state government, ensuring priority support and initiating investments this fiscal year. The state's commitment includes facilitating land allocation and single-window clearances.

During an official visit to the UK, Minister Patil explored industrial collaborations, discussing potential projects with Helix Geospace and Oxford Space Systems. There's also an initiative to establish a 'UK Tech Park' in KWIN City near Bengaluru, aiming to boost R&D and advanced manufacturing sectors.

