Praxair India Invests in Karnataka's Industrial Future

Praxair India will invest Rs 210 crore in Karnataka to establish liquid oxygen and nitrogen production units. The firm signed an MoU with the state government, receiving priority support, including land and clearances. The initiative is part of broader efforts to foster industrial collaborations between Karnataka, the UK, and global tech companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:54 IST
Praxair India, a prominent name in industrial gases, plans to invest Rs 210 crore over three years to build liquid oxygen and nitrogen facilities in Karnataka, as announced by state Industries Minister M B Patil.

The company signed an MoU with the state government, ensuring priority support and initiating investments this fiscal year. The state's commitment includes facilitating land allocation and single-window clearances.

During an official visit to the UK, Minister Patil explored industrial collaborations, discussing potential projects with Helix Geospace and Oxford Space Systems. There's also an initiative to establish a 'UK Tech Park' in KWIN City near Bengaluru, aiming to boost R&D and advanced manufacturing sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

