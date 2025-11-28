Left Menu

Singapore Leads in Global Talent Competitiveness Amid AI Disruption

Singapore is being recognized as the top global destination for developing and attracting talent in the latest Global Talent Competitiveness Index. Senior government official Shawn Huang emphasized the importance of flexibility in talent strategies and the development of both local and international talent, amid challenges from AI and technological advancements.

Updated: 28-11-2025 07:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore has been named the world's most attractive destination for talent cultivation, according to the Global Talent Competitiveness Index. This is a significant achievement as the city-state grapples with disruption from artificial intelligence and evolving workforce demands.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower, Shawn Huang, highlighted the necessity for flexible talent strategies to maintain Singapore's status as a leading global business hub. He noted that attracting international talent and nurturing local capabilities are both crucial.

Huang emphasized the growing importance of soft skills such as creativity, critical thinking, and leadership, which are less likely to be replaced by AI. These skills, along with strong education and governance, contributed to Singapore's impressive ranking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

