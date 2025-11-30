Bogus Terror Alert Stalls Hirakund Express Over Seat Dispute

An intense security operation unfolded at Jhansi railway station on Sunday, triggered by a false terror alert on the Amritsar–Visakhapatnam Hirakund Express. Railway officials clarified that the alarm originated from a seating dispute rather than any legitimate threat.

Superintendent of Police, Railway Vipul Kumar Srivastava described how a miscommunication led to heightened concern. A report suggested suspected terrorists were aboard train number 20808, initiated by an altercation at Datia station in Madhya Pradesh. Officials revealed one passenger falsely accused others, based on religious identity, of terrorist affiliations.

Police interrogated the involved passengers, namely Ramesh Paswan and three others from Jhansi. Despite comprehensive inspections, including sniffer dog checks, authorities found no suspicious items or persons. The train resumed its journey after a half-hour delay, once safety was assured.

(With inputs from agencies.)