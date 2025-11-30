Left Menu

Bogus Terror Alert Stalls Hirakund Express Over Seat Dispute

A false terror alert on the Amritsar–Visakhapatnam Hirakund Express caused delays at Jhansi railway station due to a seating dispute. One passenger falsely accused Muslim co-passengers of being terrorists, leading to intense checks. Authorities found no threat, and the train was cleared after investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:43 IST
An intense security operation unfolded at Jhansi railway station on Sunday, triggered by a false terror alert on the Amritsar–Visakhapatnam Hirakund Express. Railway officials clarified that the alarm originated from a seating dispute rather than any legitimate threat.

Superintendent of Police, Railway Vipul Kumar Srivastava described how a miscommunication led to heightened concern. A report suggested suspected terrorists were aboard train number 20808, initiated by an altercation at Datia station in Madhya Pradesh. Officials revealed one passenger falsely accused others, based on religious identity, of terrorist affiliations.

Police interrogated the involved passengers, namely Ramesh Paswan and three others from Jhansi. Despite comprehensive inspections, including sniffer dog checks, authorities found no suspicious items or persons. The train resumed its journey after a half-hour delay, once safety was assured.

