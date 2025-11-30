Left Menu

Tragic Bus Collision: 11 Dead, 54 Injured in Tamil Nadu

A tragic bus collision near Vairavanpatti, Tamil Nadu, led to 11 deaths and 54 injuries. The state government announced compensation, and the Chief Minister directed local officials to provide aid. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sivaganga | Updated: 30-11-2025 23:27 IST
Tragic Bus Collision: 11 Dead, 54 Injured in Tamil Nadu
In a tragic incident, a head-on collision between two state-run buses in Tamil Nadu claimed 11 lives and injured 54 others on Sunday. Police confirmed that the accident occurred near Vairavanpatti, approximately 15 km from Karaikudi.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, extending his condolences to the grieving families. He has instructed the District Collector and the district's minister in-charge, KR Periyakaruppan, to ensure all necessary assistance for the affected individuals. The CM announced ex-gratia payments of Rs three lakh for the families of the deceased and varying amounts for the injured.

Authorities are yet to determine the exact cause of the accident, while medical facilities have been mobilized to treat the injured. Local political parties, PMK and AMMK, also expressed condolences to the families affected by the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

