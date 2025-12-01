Anant National University Unveils Global Cinema Festival 'Mooo Fest'
Anant National University launches Mooo Fest, a five-day international cinema festival for students, featuring global artists and educators. The event offers immersive learning experiences, spotlighting the intersection of creativity and technology. Mooo Fest aims to deepen students' understanding of cinema within a broader historical context, reinforcing the university's innovative approach.
Anant National University in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has introduced Mooo Fest, an international cinema festival designed to broaden the creative horizons of students and academics. The five-day event is pivotal in the university's endeavor to blend creative expression with cutting-edge technology, reflecting its futuristic vision of cinematic education.
Mooo Fest 1.0 offers a unique learning experience through live-action filmmaking, animation, sound design, and emerging media technologies. Prof Sekhar Mukherjee of Anant National University describes the festival as a confluence of global perspectives that enrich students' understanding of the dynamic fields of cinema and media.
The event features an impressive lineup of international artists and educators, fostering a global exchange of ideas and techniques. By positioning the moving image as an evolving cultural language, Mooo Fest aims to prepare students for the challenges of the digital age, underscoring Anant's commitment to innovation.
