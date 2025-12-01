Left Menu

India's Manufacturing Struggles Amid Tariff Pressures: PMI Hits Nine-Month Low

India's manufacturing sector experienced a slowdown in November, with the PMI dropping to 56.6, its lowest in nine months, due to soft sales and production growth. International trade tensions, particularly US tariffs, contributed to moderated expansion and business confidence decline, with negotiations ongoing for a trade framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 12:23 IST
India's Manufacturing Struggles Amid Tariff Pressures: PMI Hits Nine-Month Low
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's manufacturing sector has witnessed a marked slowdown, as indicated by the latest data from the HSBC India Manufacturing PMI. The index fell to 56.6 in November, down from 59.2 in October, signaling a nine-month low. This decline points to milder growth due to challenging market conditions.

Experts suggest that the US tariffs have been a significant factor, causing a dip in international sales momentum despite favorable trends in regions like Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Business confidence has also seen a notable drop, fueled by fears of ongoing tariff repercussions.

In response, Indian officials are working towards a framework trade deal with the US to ease the tariff burden on exporters. Meanwhile, inflation rates have subsided, with costs and charges rising slower. Employment in manufacturing, however, shows the softest growth in over two years, adapting to slower new order growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fadnavis Advocates Urban Development: Maharashtra’s Urban Push

Fadnavis Advocates Urban Development: Maharashtra’s Urban Push

 India
2
Marco Jansen: South Africa's Dual Threat in Cricket

Marco Jansen: South Africa's Dual Threat in Cricket

 India
3
India Seeks Approval for Additional $14.7 Billion Spending

India Seeks Approval for Additional $14.7 Billion Spending

 Global
4
Lok Sabha Extends Deadline for Key Legislative Reports Amid Opposition Clamor

Lok Sabha Extends Deadline for Key Legislative Reports Amid Opposition Clamo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025