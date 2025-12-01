India's Manufacturing Struggles Amid Tariff Pressures: PMI Hits Nine-Month Low
India's manufacturing sector experienced a slowdown in November, with the PMI dropping to 56.6, its lowest in nine months, due to soft sales and production growth. International trade tensions, particularly US tariffs, contributed to moderated expansion and business confidence decline, with negotiations ongoing for a trade framework.
- Country:
- India
India's manufacturing sector has witnessed a marked slowdown, as indicated by the latest data from the HSBC India Manufacturing PMI. The index fell to 56.6 in November, down from 59.2 in October, signaling a nine-month low. This decline points to milder growth due to challenging market conditions.
Experts suggest that the US tariffs have been a significant factor, causing a dip in international sales momentum despite favorable trends in regions like Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Business confidence has also seen a notable drop, fueled by fears of ongoing tariff repercussions.
In response, Indian officials are working towards a framework trade deal with the US to ease the tariff burden on exporters. Meanwhile, inflation rates have subsided, with costs and charges rising slower. Employment in manufacturing, however, shows the softest growth in over two years, adapting to slower new order growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Manufacturing
- PMI
- HSBC
- US tariffs
- Trade deal
- Export
- Inflation
- Employment
- International sales
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto Defies Odds with Impressive Export Growth
Climate Activists Disrupt Operations at Australia's Largest Coal Export Port
African Swine Fever Outbreak Threatens Spanish Pork Export Industry
Climate Inaction Puts Indian Export Sectors at Risk of Major Losses
Swine Fever Outbreak Blocks Spanish Pork Exports