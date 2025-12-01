Odisha Demands Special Category Status After Cyclone Devastation
Odisha, frequently hit by cyclones, is seeking special category status to aid in recovery efforts. BJD member Sasmit Patra proposed in the Rajya Sabha a status change for at least three years post-disaster. The financial shift would provide crucial resources for rebuilding infrastructure devastated by cyclones.
- Country:
- India
In the Rajya Sabha, BJD member Sasmit Patra made a compelling demand for granting Odisha special category status due to its frequent cyclone devastations. This status would redirect resource allocations, allowing the state to better manage recovery efforts.
Patra suggested that a three-year period should see the financial responsibility ratio change to 90:10 between central and state government, enabling quicker restoration of infrastructure. He highlighted that in the past century, Odisha faced 99 cyclones, including the catastrophic 1999 super cyclone.
This demand underscores the urgent need for a reevaluation of financial allocations to states affected by natural disasters, as Odisha continues to rebuild from severe weather challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
