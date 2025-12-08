Andhra Pradesh's Economic Leap: Naidu's Vision in Action

Andhra Pradesh is displaying significant economic advancements under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The state recorded a GSDP growth rate of 11.2% in the second quarter of FY26, surpassing the national average.

During the first half of FY26, the state's GSDP soared to over Rs 7.5 lakh crore, with impressive growth in the industry sector at 12.2% in Q2. Naidu attributed this growth to the government's strategic policies and disciplined fiscal practices.

The state aims to achieve 59% of its total GSDP target of Rs 18.6 lakh crore in the second half of FY26, reflecting Naidu's commitment to sustained economic development.

