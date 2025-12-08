Sukhbir Badal Targets Gidderbaha: A Political Homecoming in 2027

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has declared his intention to contest the Gidderbaha assembly seat in the 2027 Punjab elections. His announcement took place during an event marking the inauguration of the party office in Gidderbaha.

Badal's return to Gidderbaha is seen as a homecoming since his father, Parkash Singh Badal, previously held the seat for multiple terms. Sukhbir Badal previously contested the Jalalabad seat but faced defeat in the 2022 elections.

Badal was clear in his stance against former party members who have switched allegiances, particularly naming Hardeep Singh Dhillon, who joined the Aam Aadmi Party last year and won the Gidderbaha seat bypoll. Preparing for December's local elections, Badal emphasized the importance of party unity and success.

