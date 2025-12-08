Sukhbir Badal Targets Gidderbaha: A Political Homecoming in 2027
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal announced his candidacy for the Gidderbaha seat in the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, a position once held by his father, Parkash Singh Badal. Meanwhile, he excludes former party member Hardeep Singh Dhillon from rejoining, emphasizing party loyalty and strength in upcoming local elections.
- Country:
- India
Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has declared his intention to contest the Gidderbaha assembly seat in the 2027 Punjab elections. His announcement took place during an event marking the inauguration of the party office in Gidderbaha.
Badal's return to Gidderbaha is seen as a homecoming since his father, Parkash Singh Badal, previously held the seat for multiple terms. Sukhbir Badal previously contested the Jalalabad seat but faced defeat in the 2022 elections.
Badal was clear in his stance against former party members who have switched allegiances, particularly naming Hardeep Singh Dhillon, who joined the Aam Aadmi Party last year and won the Gidderbaha seat bypoll. Preparing for December's local elections, Badal emphasized the importance of party unity and success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab CM Courts Korean Ventures for Infrastructure Boom
Punjab Congress in Turmoil: Navjot Kaur Sidhu's Explosive Allegations
Punjab Police Breaks Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Network
Allegations and Infighting: Punjab Congress Faces Internal Turmoil
Global Diplomacy Events Heat Up: Key Meetings and Elections to Watch This December