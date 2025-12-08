Left Menu

Sukhbir Badal Targets Gidderbaha: A Political Homecoming in 2027

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal announced his candidacy for the Gidderbaha seat in the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, a position once held by his father, Parkash Singh Badal. Meanwhile, he excludes former party member Hardeep Singh Dhillon from rejoining, emphasizing party loyalty and strength in upcoming local elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gidderbaha(Punjab) | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:16 IST
Sukhbir Badal Targets Gidderbaha: A Political Homecoming in 2027
election
  • Country:
  • India

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has declared his intention to contest the Gidderbaha assembly seat in the 2027 Punjab elections. His announcement took place during an event marking the inauguration of the party office in Gidderbaha.

Badal's return to Gidderbaha is seen as a homecoming since his father, Parkash Singh Badal, previously held the seat for multiple terms. Sukhbir Badal previously contested the Jalalabad seat but faced defeat in the 2022 elections.

Badal was clear in his stance against former party members who have switched allegiances, particularly naming Hardeep Singh Dhillon, who joined the Aam Aadmi Party last year and won the Gidderbaha seat bypoll. Preparing for December's local elections, Badal emphasized the importance of party unity and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025