Abrau-Durso Expands Sparkling Wine Production to India with IndoBevs Partnership
Russia's Abrau-Durso Group partners with IndoBevs to localise wine production in India following a memorandum signed during Vladimir Putin's visit. This move aligns with Abrau-Durso's international strategy, highlighting India's market potential. The company reported significant growth in 2024, with sales at 66.8 million bottles and a 26% revenue increase.
Abrau-Durso Group, a prominent producer of sparkling wines in Russia, has formed a strategic partnership with India's IndoBevs to commence local production of its wine beverages in India.
The collaboration follows a memorandum of understanding signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit, as reported by the Interfax news agency.
The initial phase of the partnership will focus on producing fruit juice-based ready-to-drink wine beverages within India, leveraging IndoBevs' expertise as one of leading alcohol producers. Abrau-Durso aims to capitalize on India's burgeoning market potential, aligning with its international growth strategy.
