Abrau-Durso Expands Sparkling Wine Production to India with IndoBevs Partnership

Russia's Abrau-Durso Group partners with IndoBevs to localise wine production in India following a memorandum signed during Vladimir Putin's visit. This move aligns with Abrau-Durso's international strategy, highlighting India's market potential. The company reported significant growth in 2024, with sales at 66.8 million bottles and a 26% revenue increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:29 IST
Abrau-Durso Group, a prominent producer of sparkling wines in Russia, has formed a strategic partnership with India's IndoBevs to commence local production of its wine beverages in India.

The collaboration follows a memorandum of understanding signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit, as reported by the Interfax news agency.

The initial phase of the partnership will focus on producing fruit juice-based ready-to-drink wine beverages within India, leveraging IndoBevs' expertise as one of leading alcohol producers. Abrau-Durso aims to capitalize on India's burgeoning market potential, aligning with its international growth strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

