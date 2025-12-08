Abrau-Durso Expands Sparkling Wine Production to India with IndoBevs Partnership

Abrau-Durso Group, a prominent producer of sparkling wines in Russia, has formed a strategic partnership with India's IndoBevs to commence local production of its wine beverages in India.

The collaboration follows a memorandum of understanding signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit, as reported by the Interfax news agency.

The initial phase of the partnership will focus on producing fruit juice-based ready-to-drink wine beverages within India, leveraging IndoBevs' expertise as one of leading alcohol producers. Abrau-Durso aims to capitalize on India's burgeoning market potential, aligning with its international growth strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)