Left Menu

Transforming Telangana: Vision for a Trillion-Dollar Future

The Telangana government unveiled the 'TelanganaRising' vision, aiming to become a USD three trillion economy by 2047. The document incorporates inputs from economists and citizens, focusing on education, irrigation, and connectivity to eradicate poverty. Economists and celebrities applaud the inclusive approach to propel national growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:39 IST
Transforming Telangana: Vision for a Trillion-Dollar Future
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Telangana, A Revanth Reddy, launched the 'TelanganaRising' vision document on Tuesday, outlining a strategic blueprint for transforming the state into a USD three trillion economy by 2047. Presented during the 'Telangana Rising Global Summit', the document was received by Reddy from a robot, symbolizing the event's futuristic outlook.

This ambitious initiative aims to significantly contribute to India's national GDP, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' goal. The vision document is uniquely crafted with insights from both economists and the general public, emphasizing education, irrigation, and enhanced communication infrastructure as key priorities.

Prominent figures like NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Berry and cinema icon Chiranjeevi praised the state's progressive direction. Berry highlighted Telangana's current economic status as an upper-middle-income region, emphasizing the need for creativity and entrepreneurship. Chiranjeevi offered support through the Telugu film industry, which is poised to aid in employment and further economic growth.

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025