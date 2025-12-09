Transforming Telangana: Vision for a Trillion-Dollar Future

The Chief Minister of Telangana, A Revanth Reddy, launched the 'TelanganaRising' vision document on Tuesday, outlining a strategic blueprint for transforming the state into a USD three trillion economy by 2047. Presented during the 'Telangana Rising Global Summit', the document was received by Reddy from a robot, symbolizing the event's futuristic outlook.

This ambitious initiative aims to significantly contribute to India's national GDP, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' goal. The vision document is uniquely crafted with insights from both economists and the general public, emphasizing education, irrigation, and enhanced communication infrastructure as key priorities.

Prominent figures like NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Berry and cinema icon Chiranjeevi praised the state's progressive direction. Berry highlighted Telangana's current economic status as an upper-middle-income region, emphasizing the need for creativity and entrepreneurship. Chiranjeevi offered support through the Telugu film industry, which is poised to aid in employment and further economic growth.