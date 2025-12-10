India's Trade Agreement Pursuits: A Global Economic Shift
Minister Piyush Goyal reveals India is nearing the completion of trade deals with Oman and New Zealand. Talks with South American country Chile are also advancing. India and Israel have revived FTA negotiations. India-Maldives and India-Qatar trade discussions are underway, enhancing India's global economic partnerships.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:24 IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that India is close to finalizing free trade agreements (FTAs) with Oman and New Zealand, with negotiations in the concluding stages.
Discussions are also advancing with Chile, while Israel and India have renewed FTA talks after overcoming previous hurdles, particularly regarding market access for services.
Simultaneously, India is initiating trade agreement negotiations with the Maldives and Qatar, signaling a strategic move to bolster global economic ties and attract international investment.
