Trilateral Call: Halt Israeli Aggression

In a significant diplomatic move, China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia have united in a call for an immediate cessation of Israeli aggression in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria. This call was made during a trilateral meeting held in Tehran.

According to a statement from China's foreign ministry, the three nations collectively condemned what they described as violations of Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The meeting, attended by officials from the foreign ministries of each country, signifies a growing alignment among these influential players in the Middle East regarding regional stability and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)