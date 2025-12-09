Left Menu

Trilateral Call: Halt Israeli Aggression

China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia have jointly called for an end to Israeli actions against Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria. During a trilateral meeting in Tehran, the countries condemned violations of Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as indicated by a statement from China's foreign ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:43 IST
Trilateral Call: Halt Israeli Aggression
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant diplomatic move, China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia have united in a call for an immediate cessation of Israeli aggression in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria. This call was made during a trilateral meeting held in Tehran.

According to a statement from China's foreign ministry, the three nations collectively condemned what they described as violations of Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The meeting, attended by officials from the foreign ministries of each country, signifies a growing alignment among these influential players in the Middle East regarding regional stability and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025