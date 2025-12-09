Trilateral Call: Halt Israeli Aggression
China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia have jointly called for an end to Israeli actions against Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria. During a trilateral meeting in Tehran, the countries condemned violations of Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as indicated by a statement from China's foreign ministry.
In a significant diplomatic move, China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia have united in a call for an immediate cessation of Israeli aggression in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria. This call was made during a trilateral meeting held in Tehran.
According to a statement from China's foreign ministry, the three nations collectively condemned what they described as violations of Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The meeting, attended by officials from the foreign ministries of each country, signifies a growing alignment among these influential players in the Middle East regarding regional stability and peace.
