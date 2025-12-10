DGCA Summons IndiGo CEO Amid Operational Turbulence

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has summoned Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, to appear at its headquarters as operational disruptions impact service. This crisis demands an immediate report with in-depth data regarding the airline's setbacks.

Elbers, alongside senior officials, is required to provide updates on flight restoration, recruitment plans, and crew strength amidst a backdrop of extensive cancellations and rescheduling. Key issues of manpower planning and compliance with aviation norms remain under scrutiny.

A specially appointed four-member panel will probe the causes of the disruptions, examining crew rostering and duty management. The outcome of this investigation aims to ensure accountability and improve future compliance with aviation standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)