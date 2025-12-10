DGCA Summons IndiGo CEO Amid Operational Turbulence
The DGCA has ordered IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers to present a detailed report on recent operational disruptions. This includes insights into flight cancellations, crew recruitment plans, and compliance with duty period norms. A panel has been set up to investigate and address the root causes of these disruptions.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has summoned Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, to appear at its headquarters as operational disruptions impact service. This crisis demands an immediate report with in-depth data regarding the airline's setbacks.
Elbers, alongside senior officials, is required to provide updates on flight restoration, recruitment plans, and crew strength amidst a backdrop of extensive cancellations and rescheduling. Key issues of manpower planning and compliance with aviation norms remain under scrutiny.
A specially appointed four-member panel will probe the causes of the disruptions, examining crew rostering and duty management. The outcome of this investigation aims to ensure accountability and improve future compliance with aviation standards.
