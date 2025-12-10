Major Breakthrough: Eleven Naxalites Surrender in Maharashtra

In a significant breakthrough for Maharashtra's security forces, eleven senior Naxalites turned themselves in to the Director General of Police, Rashmi Shukla, in Gadchiroli district on Wednesday. The group of insurgents carried a combined reward of Rs 82 lakh, according to official sources.

Among the surrendered, four were in uniform as they laid down their arms before the DGP. The state government had previously announced a cumulative reward of Rs 82 lakh on their capture, underscoring the importance of this development.

The Gadchiroli Police, in collaboration with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has seen considerable success in reducing Naxalite activity, with 112 Maoist cadres surrendering in the area so far this year, police reports highlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)