Major Breakthrough: Eleven Naxalites Surrender in Maharashtra
In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, 11 senior Naxalites, with a reward of Rs 82 lakh on their heads, surrendered to Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla. This development comes as part of increased efforts by local and CRPF forces, bringing this year's total surrenders to 112 in the district.
In a significant breakthrough for Maharashtra's security forces, eleven senior Naxalites turned themselves in to the Director General of Police, Rashmi Shukla, in Gadchiroli district on Wednesday. The group of insurgents carried a combined reward of Rs 82 lakh, according to official sources.
Among the surrendered, four were in uniform as they laid down their arms before the DGP. The state government had previously announced a cumulative reward of Rs 82 lakh on their capture, underscoring the importance of this development.
The Gadchiroli Police, in collaboration with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has seen considerable success in reducing Naxalite activity, with 112 Maoist cadres surrendering in the area so far this year, police reports highlight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
